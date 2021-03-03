New 914 Covid-19 cases and five deaths confirmed in Cuba

Cuba confirmed today 914 new cases with Covid-19 and the total number reached 52 thousand 501 diagnosed with this disease since March 11, 2020.

At a press conference, the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, lamented the death of five patients due to complications from this disease and there are already 333 deaths.

In the Caribbean country, 19,100 people remain hospitalized, 3,116 suspects, 11,498 under surveillance and 4,486 still active with the virus.

For the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes Covid-19, the more than 20 molecular biology laboratories studied 17,580 real-time PCR.

Cuba thus accumulates two million 446 thousand 444 samples processed since the beginning of the pandemic throughout the national territory.