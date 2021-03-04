Cuba makes progress in administering Nasalferon against Covid-19
Tribuna de La Habana newspaper highlighted the importance of the Cuban drug in the prevention of infections, and reiterated strict home isolation, effective investigation and timely admission as strategies against Covid-19.
Since Tuesday, the city started administering Nasalferon to the contacts of positive cases and their relatives isolated at home, an experience that will be extended gradually to the rest of the territories.
Nasalferon is a recombinant human IFN-alpha-2b-formulation for nasal administration that, thanks to the immunomodulatory and antiviral properties of IFN-alpha, protects people against exposure to SARS-CoV-2.