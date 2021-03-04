Cuba makes progress in administering Nasalferon against Covid-19

More than 3,000 contacts of people diagnosed with Covid-19 were given Nasalferon in Cuba’s capital, as part of the protocol to control the pandemic, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to a recent meeting of the Havana Defense Council, the health teams distributed 3,500 bottles of the immunoprotective drug in 1,040 houses, located in the 15 municipalities of the city.

Tribuna de La Habana newspaper highlighted the importance of the Cuban drug in the prevention of infections, and reiterated strict home isolation, effective investigation and timely admission as strategies against Covid-19.

Since Tuesday, the city started administering Nasalferon to the contacts of positive cases and their relatives isolated at home, an experience that will be extended gradually to the rest of the territories.

Nasalferon is a recombinant human IFN-alpha-2b-formulation for nasal administration that, thanks to the immunomodulatory and antiviral properties of IFN-alpha, protects people against exposure to SARS-CoV-2.