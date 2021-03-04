Cuba reports 807 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba reported 807 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, due to complications from the disease over the last 24 hours.

 

With these data, the total number of contagions since March 2020 rose to 53,308 and the death toll increased to 336, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said on Thursday.

The specialist stated that 4,575 active patients are in hospitals.

On Wednesday, laboratories nationwide made 18,077 PCR tests in real time to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease, totaling 2,464,521 samples so far.

PL/mm
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba develops climate change resilience project

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba’s Sovereign 01 A, an added bonus to fight Covid-19

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba makes progress in administering Nasalferon against Covid-19

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *