Cuba reports 807 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths

Cuba reported 807 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, due to complications from the disease over the last 24 hours.

With these data, the total number of contagions since March 2020 rose to 53,308 and the death toll increased to 336, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said on Thursday.

The specialist stated that 4,575 active patients are in hospitals.

On Wednesday, laboratories nationwide made 18,077 PCR tests in real time to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease, totaling 2,464,521 samples so far.