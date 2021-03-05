Cuba develops climate change resilience project

Cuba is currently developing an international collaboration project aimed at increasing resilience in rural homes and communities, in order to face the challenges of climate change.

Focused on 51,713 family farmers (23,788 of them women) from municipalities vulnerable to this phenomenon, the initiative seeks to improve working techniques, which will contribute to productive landscape restoration, reforestation and assisted natural regeneration.

For that purpose, investments are made in technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, according to a statement released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Cuba.

The project has technical assistance from the UN specialized agency, financing from the Green Climate Fund and will be implemented by Cuba’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The municipalities selected for being the most vulnerable to climate change are Corralillo, Quemado de Güines and Santo Domingo in the province of Villa Clara; Los Arabos in Matanzas, and Amancio Rodriguez, Colombia and Jobabo in Las Tunas.

The project, aimed at mitigating the emission of around 2.7 million tons of greenhouse gases, will last seven years and benefit 240,000 people.