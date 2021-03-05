Cuba’s Sovereign 01 A, an added bonus to fight Covid-19

Developing four vaccine candidates against Covid-19 in a short time is a feat of Cuba’s biotechnology, but reaching a fifth is an added bonus offered by these projects.

Soberana 01 A – currently called Soberana Plus – is the product selected to boost a pre-existing immune response, that is, to reinforce antibody titers in patients exposed to the virus or vaccinated with other candidates.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Research Director at the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) Dagmar Garcia pointed out that this product was part of the five formulations corresponding to Soberana 01, first presented by Cuba to face the pandemic.

With Soberana Plus, a study was carried out in convalescent Covid-19 patients between 19 and 59, who had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic for Covid-19 but had tested positive.

The study showed the ability of the molecule to stimulate protective levels of neutralizing antibodies and protect patients against possible reinfection.

Given these results, IFV Director Vicente Verez stressed that this step is essential in the protection against Covid-19, and when the mass vaccination stage is reached, it will help to face SARS-CoV-2 variants, mutations and strains.