Cuba celebrates Latin American Dignity Day 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and the Venezuelan embassy in Havana on Friday celebrated the Day of Latin American and Caribbean Dignity, and remembered the revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez. In a ceremony held at the ICAP headquarters, representatives of both countries highlighted the solidarity between the two governments and peoples, forged in the common struggle for the defense of sovereignty and self-determination against the aggression of the United States and the regional right. ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez affirmed that in the face of the worsening of the US blockade and the smear campaigns against any revolutionary project in the area, the only answer is to strengthen unity. That is the legacy of Simon Bolivar, Jose Marti, Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro, said Gonzalez, who reiterated Cuba's support for the Venezuelan government and people. Likewise, Venezuela's ambassador to Havana Adan Chavez recalled the close friendship between the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Hugo Chavez, forged in common ideals of freedom, justice, sovereignty and self-determination for the American continent's countries. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...