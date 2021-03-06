Cuba confirms 750 new cases of Covid-19 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 750 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the number of infections to 54,835 since the arrival of the disease to the country, almost a year ago. At a press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, announced that three people died as a result of the pandemic, thus the number of deaths rises to 344. For the diagnosis of Covid-19, 18,317 real-time PCR tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours, samples that have reached 2,500,874 since March 2020, the expert said. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba focused on better wages and more jobs amid economic reform 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Violence against women in Cuba will always be condemned, FMC says 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba celebrates Latin American Dignity Day 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty