Cuba confirms 750 new cases of Covid-19

Cuba reported 750 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the number of infections to 54,835 since the arrival of the disease to the country, almost a year ago.
At a press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, announced that three people died as a result of the pandemic, thus the number of deaths rises to 344.

For the diagnosis of Covid-19, 18,317 real-time PCR tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours, samples that have reached 2,500,874 since March 2020, the expert said.

