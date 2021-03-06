Violence against women in Cuba will always be condemned, FMC says 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Secretary-General of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) Teresa Amarelle assured that any manifestation of violence against women will always be condemned in the country. During a meeting with local and foreign media outlets, Amarelle shared elements related to the National Program for the Advancement of Women (PNAM), passed last November. ‘We will not allow impunity in Cuba for violent crimes: for every incident we learn of through social media, of the entire system we have organized, we will act immediately,’ Amarelle said. She also reported that 52 cases of gender violence victims were treated in January and February 2021. It is an issue on which dissemination actions are increasing so that they know when they are facing such situations. Amarelle also said that a gender observatory is being prepared in the country, which will make it possible to measure the impact of public policies and improve their development. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba confirms 750 new cases of Covid-19 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba focused on better wages and more jobs amid economic reform 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba celebrates Latin American Dignity Day 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty