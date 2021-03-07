Cuba focused on better wages and more jobs amid economic reform 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The elimination of salary distortions and the increased job openings in the productive sector are nowadays some of the results of Cuba´s Economic Overhaul, official sources reported. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, Cuba promotes training courses and job offers as part of the Monetary Overhaul, a measure that benefited more than 80,000 Cubans from January 1 to March 3. In that time, 76,020 people accepted new job options, while 4,508 were linked to training courses. According to the ministry, 23,374 workers are young and 28,515 are women. It was detailed that around 126,000 Cubans have so far sought job openings at the ministry´s municipal directorates. The so-called Monetary Overhaul includes, in addition to eliminating the dual currency and exchange rate, increasing workers, pensioners and social security beneficiaries´ income, as well as doing away of excessive allowances. In authorities’ opinion, Cuba´s economic reform is aimed at stimulating interest in work. In fact, Marta Elena Feitó, minister of Work and Social Security, recently reported on expanding over 2,000 jobs that sole traders (private sector) will be able to carry out. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar FAO highlights Cuba’s willingness to promote agricultural investments 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba highlights important renewed health agreement with China 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, one of the homelands of Colombian Gabriel García Márquez 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty