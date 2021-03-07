Cuba highlights important renewed health agreement with China

Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira assured Saturday that the renewal of the bilateral health cooperation agreement reflects the two nations´ political will to strengthen both relations in this sector.

Pereira told Prensa Latina this agreement has reached a higher scope, as it will allow both nations to expand bilateral collaboration in separate areas including medical biotechnology, prevention and control of chronic diseases, traditional medicine as well as the implementation of comprehensive health-care services, among others.

Pereira and the Minister of China´s National Health Commission Ma Xiaowei on Friday renewed the health cooperation agreement initially signed in 2014 during President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Havana.

This agreement will provide continuity to health cooperation for five years. It has immediate effect and also includes the presence of Cuban professionals in health-care centers in China, academic training, health tourism, development of technology parks and investments.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny