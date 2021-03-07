Cuba, one of the homelands of Colombian Gabriel García Márquez

Before the triumph of the Revolution, on January 1, 1959, Cuba was for Nobel Prize in Literature, Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, an exotic and picturesque setting in the insular Caribbean.

During his stay in Paris, where he shared with several Latin Americans and Algerians, Cuban writer Nicolás Guillén, exiled in France at the time, spoke to him about Fidel Castro.

Three years later, in the Venezuelan magazine ‘Momento’, García Márquez publishes an interview with Emma Castro entitled My brother Fidel, a text in which he remembers the Bogotazo, which occurred on April 9, 1948.

In that event, which meant a social upheaval and explosion in the history of the Colombian twentieth century, both were present and, although they did not coincide, there is a subsequent anecdote that seems to unite them to that event, writes Jorge Fornet, doctor in Hispanic Literature and Senior Researcher.

On January 18, a man from the July 26 Movement appeared at the door of the magazine where Garcia Maerquez worked in Caracas looking for journalists who wanted to go to Cuba that same night.

That trip was part of the so-called Operation Truth, a massive press conference called by Fidel Castro for January 22, 1959 meant to confront the campaign against the nascent Revolution.

About 400 journalists from the United States and Latin America came together in Havana and, five months later, Ernesto Che Guevara and Fidel Castro founded the Latin American Information Agency Prensa Latina, also made up of communication professionals from the area.

Gabriel García Márquez assured in 1981 that his friendship with Fidel Castro was intellectual and that when they met they talked about literature.

Journalist and writer Gabriel García Márquez, was born a day like today of 1927, in Aracataca, Colombia.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

