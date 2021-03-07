FAO highlights Cuba’s willingness to promote agricultural investments

The representative of FAO in Cuba, Marcelo Resende, highlighted the will of the Government of the island to promote investments in the agricultural sector in challenging times due to Covid-19, said an official source.

At the closing of the virtual workshop dedicated to the implementation of the IRES Project -Increasing Resilience in Agricultural Ecosystems in Cuba-, the official explained that the initiative will stimulate the development of inclusive and sustainable food systems.

With the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Green Climate Fund, the project will also assist the agricultural sector in adapting to climate change and improve the resilience of local livelihoods. for risk management, he noted.

The initiative, which has a non-reimbursable amount of 38.2 million dollars, will benefit seven of the territories most vulnerable to climate change in three provinces of the country: Villa Clara, Matanzas and Las Tunas, highlights the statement.

As part of IRES actions during its seven years of implementation, Cuba will be able to face the challenges of climate change, reduce its greenhouse emissions by around 2.7 million tons and improve the livelihoods of some 51,713 people, in particular 23,788 women, exemplified.

According to an official note, new agroforestry modules will be introduced in 35 thousand hectares at the municipal level, in areas mostly covered by marabou and degraded pastures, which will allow increasing the productivity of agricultural ecosystems.

During the workshop, which lasted for three days, the need to invest in agroforestry systems was highlighted, in the strengthening of institutional and technical capacities; as well as the regulatory, legal and governance framework that contribute to a greater resilience of ecosystems to the climate.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny