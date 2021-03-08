Cuba reports 858 Covid-19 cases and 890 hospital discharges

Cuban health authorities on Sunday reported 858 new Covid-19 cases, so the total number of cases ammounts to 55,693. Meanwhile, 890 people were discharged from hospitals, so the number of medical discharges rose to 50,779, for a 91.1% recovery rate.

National Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Duran explained in his everyday briefing that there are 4,510 active cases in hospitals, 4,441 of which have a stable clinical condition, 98.4%.

The official noted that four people died of this disease in the past 24 hours, so the death toll rose to 348, that is, the fatality rate at 0.62 percent, lower than that of the world, at 2.22 percent, and Latin America, at 2.39.

Later at the briefing, he said that 23,347 patients are hospitalized to be clinically and epidemiologically monitored; 4,121 of whom are suspected cases and 14,716, under surveillance.

Molecular biology laboratories across the country analyzed 18,570 samples, so the total number of PCR tests that have been conducted since the outbreak of the disease in the country in March, 2020, amounts to 2,519,444, he highlighted.

The expert said that 846 of the 858 positive cases are local and 12 are imported; 820 are contacts of confirmed cases, and the source of contagion has not been determined in 26 cases.