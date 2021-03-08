Latin-American women on the front line of sports

Burdened by stereotypes of a macho society, forced to deal with prejudices and false conceptions, Latin American women are imposing their will to empower themselves in order to shine in the world of sports.

They become true champions by defending the right to live without any difference and transcend barriers, still weighed down by old canons established by matters of sex, race, religion and nationality.

Sports promote health, well-being, improve self-esteem, teach leadership, teamwork skills and perseverance, hence the women of Latin America challenge gender barriers and show their potential.

Data consulted reveals the increased visibility of women in sport; they are making a difference now more than ever: back at the 1900 Paris Olympics, only 22 women competed out of a total of 997 athletes.

However, the panorama changed, and in London in 2012, female athletes participated in every sport on the Olympic program for the first time.

In Rio de Janeiro 2016, approximately 4,700 women – 45 percent of all athletes – represented their countries in more than 300 events. However, there is still a long way to go before we see total equality in the world of sports, even more so in Latin American.