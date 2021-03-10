Cuba confirms 772 COVID-19 cases and five deaths

Cuba reported 772 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to complications from the disease over the last 24 hours.

With these data, the total number of contagions since March 2020 rose to 58,379 and the death toll increased to 357, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said on Wednesday.

The expert noted that that 764 of the new patients are autochthonous cases and eight were imported.

On Tuesday, laboratories nationwide made 18,678 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 2,576,974 samples so far.