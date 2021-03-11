Cuba’s scientific talent shines in Latin America

Cuba exhibits achievements in Latin America thanks to its scientific talent, obtaining in record time five vaccine candidates, reaching the number of 23 Molecular Biology laboratories and developing several artificial respirator prototypes.

According to local media, developing four Covid-19 vaccine candidates in a short time is a feat of biotechnology in Cuba, but reaching a fifth is even more of a milestone of these projects.

The scientific feat could make Cuba the first country in Latin America with its own medicine against the disease.

Such progress – for a tiny island that has been subjected to an economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States for over half a century – is an event in the field of science that is already setting a worldwide trend with the Sovereign 02 vaccine candidate.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology, reported that one year after the first cases of Covid-19 were detected in Cuba, the western province of Mayabeque opened a molecular biology laboratory, number 23 countrywide.

The center is equipped with advanced technology that can perform tests with high precision for a better diagnosis, allowing for promptness in the analysis of samples, and will avoid transferring them to different institutions located in other territories, sometimes somewhat distant, Dr. Duran explained in his TV conference.