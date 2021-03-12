Cuban president describes US Helms-Burton Act as an illegal policy

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday described the Helms-Burton Act, enforced against Cuba by the United States for 25 years, as ‘an illegal monstrosity’.

The President tweeted, ‘Today marks 25 years of infamy,’ in reference to the signing on March 12, 1996, of the regulations that internationalized the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

The act was signed by then US President William Clinton (1993-2001), and due to its extraterritorial nature it is considered a violation of numerous statutes of international law regarding political and economic relations.

According to the Cuban head of state, this provision ‘seeks to take us back to (being) a colony and to slavery’, therefore, it is ‘an involution in history.’

Years after its coming into force, the alleged Cuban Democracy Act, as it is also called, maintains its purposes of asphyxiating the country economically and making its development impossible, representatives of Cuba in different spaces have denounced.

Countries and international organizations have made statements condemning the regulations, including the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries, the Community of Caribbean States, and members of the European Union.