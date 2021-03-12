Leadership policy is crucial for the Communist Party of Cuba

The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will have among its priorities the adoption of a strategy for a better leadership policy, Granma newspaper reported on Friday.

The Congress will take place from April 16 to 19 and will take into account the current circumstances in Cuba.

The general idea is to provide the Party leadership with a systemic work design to achieve superior results in the 2021-2026 period.

For this purpose, strategic objectives were defined, ratifying the guiding role of the party, from the grassroots, in the management of the Staff Policy (managers), as well as the responsibility of bosses in its application.

It proposes to articulate a unique system for the preparation and improvement of leaders and their reserves, based on a policy aimed at reinforcing their social image.

For the PCC, the political-ideological work will constitute a priority, ‘because if something should distinguish these people is their fidelity to the Revolution, as a guarantee of continuity.’

Tackling corruption and other harmful behaviors, which the Party considers to be a matter of national security, will also continue to be a priority.