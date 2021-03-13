Cuba reports 639 Covid-19 cases, one death and 909 recovered patients

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) on Saturday reported 639 new Covid-19 cases, one death and 909 recovered patients over the last 24 hours.

According to statistics, the total number of confirmed cases since March 11, 2020, has increased to 60,558, and the death toll is 366, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology at MINSAP, said at his daily press conference on television.

He added that 663 patients are autochthonous cases and six are imported ones, while 4,375 patients remain in hospitals as active cases.

On Friday, Cuba’s labs made 18,362 PCR test nationwide, totaling 2,630,636 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

Dr. Duran informed that 909 patients were discharged from hospitals.