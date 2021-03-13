Cuban president congratulates Pope Francis

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday congratulated Pope Francis on the eighth anniversary of enthronement.

We share with satisfaction your positions in the defense of peace, justice and the fight against social exclusion and poverty, the Cuban president tweeted.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, from Argentina, is the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church. As such, he is the head of State and the eighth sovereign of the Vatican City.

Under the maxim that true power is service, he has worked in favor of bringing nations and religions closer by building bridges of love and peace.

He visited Cuba in September 2015, as part of his pilgrimage to more than 50 countries, and met with the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and then President Raul Castro.

On February 12, 2016, he paid a brief visit to Havana during a stopover en route to Mexico, and met with Moscow’s Patriarch and head of the Russian Orthodox Church, an occasion in which they signed a joint declaration.

Upon arrival in Havana, the two religious leaders were welcomed at the Jose Marti International Airport by Raul Castro.