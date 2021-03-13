Cubans remember heroic deed by youths against Batista’s tyranny

Cubans on Saturday remembered one of the most heroic deeds staged by youths against dictator Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958), on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the attack on the Presidential Palace.

On March 13, 1957, a group of youths from the Revolutionary Directorate, the armed wing of the University Students Federation (FEU), launched the plan, whose objective was to execute the dictator, who came to the presidency after a coup d’état in March 1952.

FEU President Jose Antonio Echeverria planned the attack and the takeover to the national station ‘Radio Reloj’ in Havana, from where they would called on the people to join the armed action in the cities and support the guerrilla movement in the Sierra Maestra mountain range (east), led by Fidel Castro.

The action fulfilled the commitment of the so-called Letter of Mexico, signed in August 1956 and in which the July 26 Movement and the FEU, the organizations that brought together the progressive youths in the country, agreed to join forces to overthrow the Batista dictatorship.

On March 13, 1957, around three in the afternoon, several groups of revolutionaries left from different sections of Havana to achieve their objectives.

A team led by Echeverria and Fructuoso Rodriguez interrupted Radio Reloj’s broadcast and announced the action, but the call on the Cuban people could not be concluded.

Another team, led by Carlos Gutierrez and Faure Chomon, attacked the Presidential Palace, where the young men surprised the guards at the post and succeeded to advance to Batista’s office, but he was not there.

After the initial surprise, the combat became fierce and the attackers had to withdraw due to a lack of ammunition and the absence of support, Chomon testified some years later.

Echeverria was one of those who could not attend that meeting, because when he moved from Radio Reloj to the University of Havana, where some revolutionaries were waiting for him, his car crashed with a police car and he was killed in the confrontation.