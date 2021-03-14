Cuba and Kazakhstan favor strengthening economic relations

Cuba and Kazakhstan favor developing their economic relations, especially in the energy and biotechnology sectors, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Friday.

On his Twitter account, the minister informed about a telephone conversation with his Kazakhstani counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, in which they agreed on promoting this type of ties.

Rodriguez also took the opportunity to thank the government of Kazakhstan for its support to Cuba’s inclusion in the Eurasian Economic Union as an observer State, approved in October, 2020.

In February, Cuban Ambassador in Kazakhstan Emilio Pevida and the president of the board of directors of the Chamber of Foreign Commerce in that country, Ayan Yerenov, agreed to sign a joint cooperation memorandum.

Both officials supported increasing cooperation, in sectors such as medical services, the pharmceutical industry, biotechnology, tourism, education, sports and culture.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny