Diaz-Canel ratifies Cuba’s commitment against racism

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday ratified Cuba’s commitment against racism and racial discrimination, and informed that the National Program on racism was evaluated.

Under the hashtag #CubaEsMestiza (CubaIsMixed), the president tweeted that everyone should care about those issues, and noted the need to boost actions in favor of people who have been marginalized or ill-treated in different contexts.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel referred to a project by the leader of the Afro-Descendants Neighborhood Network, Maritza Lopez, and favored guaranteeing sustainability and actions taken at the community level. In November 2019, Cuba’s Council of Ministers approved a National Program on racism and racial discrimination, which is aimed at fighting and eliminating that scourge from Cuban society.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny