Cuba reports 734 Covid-19 cases and three deaths

Cuban health authorities on Monday reported 734 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths over the last 24 hours, totaling 62,206 cases and 373 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.

At his daily press conference on television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed that 25,127 people are in hospitals, including 4,113 suspected cases, 16,787 under epidemiology surveillance and 4,227 active patients.

Dr. Duran added that 795 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, so the total number of recovered patients increased to 57,550.

Cuba’s 23 molecular biology labs performed 20,878 PCR tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, totaling 2,670,824 such tests so far.