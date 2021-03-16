Economic and social results to focus PCC meeting in Cuba

The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will analyze the economic and social results of the preceding five-year period, as well as the work projections for the next few years, Granma newspaper informed on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the meeting, scheduled for April 16-19, will focus on studying documents related to the performance of the 2016-2020 cycle and updating of the development model.

All this is to guarantee the continuity and irreversibility of socialism and advance in the improvement of the population’s quality of life, in close connection with the formation of ethical and political values in citizenship, the publication stressed.

Those years were marked by several difficulties, aggravated by the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba, as well as structural problems and internal deficiencies, Granma stressed.

From 2016 to 2019, the Cuban economy experienced a modest growth of the Gross Domestic Product, at a rate of one percent as an annual average; and, for 2020, a contraction of around 11 percent is estimated, due to the impact of the United States siege and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the country ‘has demonstrated its capacity for resistance, which has made it possible to preserve social conquests, without renouncing the planned development objectives and solidarity support for other peoples,’ the newspaper stated.

The delegates to Congress, representing the entire people, will debate on the policies approved since the 6th PCC Congress to date, and will report on the implementation of the guidelines to update the Cuban socialist model, 70 percent of which were implemented or are in process.