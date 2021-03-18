Cuba praises demands in US to normalize relations 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday praised Cambridge’s admission in the list of US cities that demand an improvement in relations between those neighboring countries. On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister pointed out that Cambridge, in Massachusetts state, complements the requests of nearly 20 US cities searching for deepening ties, lifting the blockade and boosting health cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘That is the aspiration shared by the majority of the US and Cuban peoples,’ Rodriguez twitted. Recently, the Cambridge City Council approved a resolution calling for the an to the US blockade against Cuba, which is still in force despite the generalized rejection in and outside the United States. The policy, which has a negative impact on the economic, commercial and financial order, violates human rights and it is the main obstacle for the development of Cuba. In October 2020, Cambridge recognized Cuba’s response to Covid-19, and asked the federal and state governments and pharmaceutical industries to work with the Caribbean nation. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President Díaz-Canel urges to boost agroecology in Cuba 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba praises demands in US to normalize relations 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirms 727 Covid-19 cases and four deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty