President Díaz-Canel urges to boost agroecology in Cuba 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged to boost the country´s agroecology development policy implementation deadlines, Cuban television aired. In a recent meeting with scientists, experts and farming producers, the Cuban president pointed out that Cuba´s Agroecology Policy proposal is an all-important contribution to progressing food production.He also highlighted the relevance of using science and innovation in solving agricultural issues. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, on the other hand, assured that agroecology was no longer an option to become a necessity in Cuba's effort for food sovereignty, and because of its social and economic implications. This proposal, which will be subject to a broad debate, is seeking to cut dependence on food and supplies imports, to guarantee quality and safety, and to reduce losses of these productions. Fuente: PL imop/