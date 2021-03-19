Cuba aims at boosting Aeroflot flights to the island 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia said in this city that both Russia and Cuba will benefit if Russian Aeroflot airline resumes its flights to Cuba, the media reported on Thursday. As head of the Cuban delegation at the Moscow International Tourism Fair, Garcia told Sputnik news agency that the Aeroflot fleet, which flies long distances, can currently travel to Cuba.He considered it positive for both Aeroflot and Cuba that flights are reactivated and other tourism actors start their operations. He recalled that a number of jobs depend on the tourist sector in both countries and many people are jobless at present and need opportunities to start working. Due to the lack of Aeroflot scheduled flights, Russian tourists can only travel to Cuba on Azur Air and Nordwind Airlines charter flights to Cayo Coco, an island in the central region of the country. Garcia clarified that Cuba keeps its borders open and the lack of flights is due to decisions made by foreign countries. He pointed out that main objective of his visit to Russia is contacting tourist actors, government authorities, travel agencies and airlines, in order to reach agreements that allow to increase the number of tourist flights to Cuba. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba takes measures to protect women in the face of Covid-19 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban institute to study neurological effects of Covid-19 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Women employment in Cuba increases 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty