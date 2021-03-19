Cuba takes measures to protect women in the face of Covid-19 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba took labor, salary, security and social assistance measures to protect the entire population, especially women, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ana Silvia Rodriguez said on Thursday at the UN. Rodriguez provided details on this topic during the interactive dialogue ‘Building back better: Women’s participation and leadership in COVID-19 response and recovery».In this event, which forms part of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), the ambassador explained how Cuba conceived a preventive, intersectoral and multidisciplinary model to address the impact of health and socio-economic situation of the pandemic and ensure the protection of the entire population. The representative also mentioned several actions that benefit women, groups at higher risk and vulnerable people, including the increase of remote work and telecommuting, relocation of workers to other positions and expansion of salary guarantees. In addition, the ambassador illustrated how Cuba is developing five COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban institute to study neurological effects of Covid-19 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba aims at boosting Aeroflot flights to the island 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Women employment in Cuba increases 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty