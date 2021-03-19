Women employment in Cuba increases 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Women make up 37 percent of the 83,732 people who have taken job offers since January, 2021, motivated by the economic overhaul which is being currently implemented in Cuba. Minister of Labor and Social Security Marta Elena Feito posted this on Twitter and specified that young people make up 31 percent of applications. According to that source, 53 percent of overall numbers worked for the State, either in the budget or business sector, and the other were self-employed or worked in agricultural cooperatives. Granma newspaper reported that such data are ‘a reflection of the impact of women employment during the current economic overhaul,’ and this ‘has an impact on the decrease of the economically inactive population.’ At present, 78 percent of women work in the state-run sector, and 384,900 of the 1,506,700 people who work in the non-state sector are women, the newspaper points out. Cuban authorities warned about the fact that there is one million economically inactive women, especially due to aging population and the care of elderly or disabled people, a responsibility mainly taken on by them. In that context, Cuba approved the National Program for Women Advancement by presidential decree this year, considered the cornerstone for the development of new policies in favor of women. The plan aims, among other objectives, at women’s economic empowerment, developing local alternatives to improve care services for families and creating the conditions for a reassessment of women’s unpaid work. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba takes measures to protect women in the face of Covid-19 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban institute to study neurological effects of Covid-19 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba aims at boosting Aeroflot flights to the island 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty