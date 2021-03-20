Cuba has two anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates in phase III trials 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba on Friday has two anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates in phase III clinical trials after approving Abdala for that stage with 48,000 volunteers, which joins Soberana 02. The Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved last night the passage to that period of the product designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), after verifying the safety and immunogenicity results it showed in its Phase I and II studies. Three provinces will host the last clinical stage of Abdala: Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo, where the trial will be multicenter, randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, for the evaluation of efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in adults. Some 18 clinical sites will be set up to evaluate whether two or three doses of Abdala are appropriate based on efficacy results, its developers announced. ‘#Abdala to phase three! After rigorous analysis, CECMED approved this definitive step of our second vaccine candidate, in Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo and Bayamo. 48 000 volunteers will be putting their shoulder for #Cuba,’ Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter. For his part, the president of the business group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), Eduardo Martinez, confirmed that six production lines are producing the vaccines needed for these processes, both Abdala and the Soberana 02 candidate, also in phase III since March 8. ‘Congratulations to the group who made possible for the Abdala vaccine to achieve approval for the Phase III clinical trial. In the coming weeks tens of thousands of people will be immunized with our vaccines. There will soon be millions,’ said Martinez in a tweet. Cuba also has three other vaccine candidates in other trial stages: Mambisa, also from CIGB and the only one designed to be administered nasally; as well as Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus, belonging to IFV. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US follows strategy to subvert Cuba 1 día hace Francis Norniella Cuba thanks Bolivia’s solidarity in the fight against blockade 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Agro-ecological policy, a contribution from Cuban science 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty