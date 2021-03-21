Agro-ecological policy, a contribution from Cuban science

How can agroecology and social development be combined? How is the introduction of new technologies and modernity consistent with agroecology? How is the mechanization of agroecological processes conceived? These were some of the questions posed by engineer Fernando Funes Monzote, during the latest meeting held by President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez with a group of scientists and experts working on food sovereignty and nutritional education in the country.

The agronomist and PhD in Ecology of Production and Conservation of Resources, after dedicating more than 20 years to research and teaching, he decided to devote his efforts to practicing agroecology and, since 2011, has led the family ecological family farm Finca Marta, where he continues to contribute to the transformation of Cuba’s agri-food system at the local level.

His know-how is not only scientifically based, but also practical. Hence the importance of the reflections he shared, at the Palace of the Revolution, with participants in the discussion following the presentation of the proposed Policy for Agroecology in Cuba.

“Agroecology,» Funes insisted, «is not at odds with mechanization, or with the use of the new practices and methods that are emerging, like more efficient irrigation systems, but it is at odds with the misuse of technology, with degradation of the environment and the risks associated with new technologies that impose new challenges in transforming the rural environment.”

A fundamental pillar of agro-ecological practice is, first of all, respect for the traditional experience of family farmers, an inexhaustible source of knowledge that cannot be ignored in the development of our agriculture, he said. «Modernity is going to bring us many things, but not the capacity and resilience that the farmer has, demonstrated over the years.»

Fuente: Granma.

