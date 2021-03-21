Cuba thanks Bolivia’s solidarity in the fight against blockade

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today thanked Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca for his support in the battle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

Through his official Twitter account, the president wrote: Our thanks to brother Choquehuanca for his solidarity in our battle against the blockade.

Yesterday, the second authority of the South American government praised the capacity of resistance of the island in front of the policy sustained by successive North American administrations.

Guaranteeing education and health to the population in conditions of a harsh U.S. blockade for six decades, is #PatriayVida, Choquehuanca stressed in his Twitter profile.

According to authorities of the Caribbean country, the siege constitutes the greatest obstacle to the development of the nation and violates human rights.

The accumulated damages amount to 144.413 billion dollars and, between April 2019 and March 2020, the U.S. action generated losses amounting to five billion 570 million dollars, a record figure for one year.

Official sources denounced the intensification of hostility in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, since the blockade prevented Cuba from acquiring medical supplies, pharmaceuticals and technologies necessary to face the health crisis.