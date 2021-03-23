Cuba works on reaching a more efficient agricultural business system 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban government is today taking measures to reach a more efficient agricultural business sector, in the context of the monetary and economic overhauling process that it has been carrying out since the beginning of the year. Speaking on Monday´s Mesa Redonda TV program, Vice Minister of Agriculture (MINAG) Maury Hechavarría said the ministry and AzCuba Business Group are working on assessing cooperatives and agricultural companies showing productive insufficiencies, in order to propose some solutions. Of the 4,880 cooperatives, he said, 3,245 have productive or financial problems that we have to study, propose and provide some solutions, and he also stated that 158 companies closed January with losses. He added that as part of the economic strategy being carried out in the country, work is being done to give cooperatives greater autonomy and management. Currently, he said, 1,987 cooperatives have a freely convertible currency (MLC) bank account and are interested in exports to obtain liquidity that allows them to acquire inputs and increase their productive returns. We must resize the structures, the rational use of work forces, as part of the set of measures that we are taking to promote the agricultural sector, in which the link with national industry is also included, Hechavarría stressed. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president rejects OAS lies and manipulation 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US follows strategy to subvert Cuba 2 días hace Francis Norniella Cuba thanks Bolivia’s solidarity in the fight against blockade 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty