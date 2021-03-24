Cuban health authorities report 736 Covid-19 cases and four deaths

Cuban health authorities on Wednesday reported 736 new cases with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and four deaths from complications related to this disease.

Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since March, 2020, rose to 68,986, and the death toll increased to 405, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology, pointed out.

He said that 731 of the cases reported today are local and 5, imported.

The expert from the Ministry of Public Health added that 3,348 active cases are still in hospitals.

Yesterday, 18,177 PCR tests were studied across the country to detect the virus, so the number of samples taken since the outbreak of this pandemic amounts to 843,469.