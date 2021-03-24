Cuban president congratulates emblematic film institution

President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) on Wednesday.

On his official Twitter account, the president praised the ‘first cultural institution of the Cuban Revolution, founded on March 24, 1959, and with a consecrated work that places it ‘at the forefront of Latin American cinema.’

For his part, Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso joined the congratulations and pointed out that ‘today we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of ICAIC. (…) My congratulations to all the filmmakers and other workers of this emblematic cultural institution.’

The ICAIC presented recently its new visual identity on virtual platforms, which marks a starting point for a new stage of the so-called seventh art movement in Cuba, in constant commitment to culture.

As part of the festivities, the ICAIC develops a promotional campaign for various audiovisuals, which recreate its history and offer brushstrokes of the work done over the years, including ten short films made by late cartoonist Juan Padron, who passed away last year.