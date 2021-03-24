Cubans mobilize throughout the world

The initiative launched on the Europe for Cuba channel to hold a global caravan against the US blockade against the island found rapid and enthusiastic support in various parts of the world, such as France.

The European platform created to accompany Cuba in its struggles convened in the broadcast on February 28th to dedicate March 27th and 28th to global days in rejection of the blockade.

‘We congratulate the channel for this initiative, which will unite compatriots and solidarity friends all over the planet in one voice to demand the elimination of the genocidal blockade,’ Haydeline Diaz, a member of the National Coordinator of Cuban Residents in France, which groups together several associations, told Prensa Latina.

According to Diaz, there are multiple motivations to respond to the call for the solidarity days, which will take place on March 27th in South America, Asia, Oceania, Africa and Europe, while the 28th will correspond to Central and North America, in cars, motorcycles and bicycles, as well as demonstrations, ascent of mountains, marches and messages on the internet.

‘We think of the rejection generated by the more than 240 measures to intensify the siege dictated by former President Donald Trump (2017-2020), many of them in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and of all the damage they cause to my country,’ she stressed.

Patricia Perez, member of the association, explained that social networks will play an important role in the mobilization convened by the Europe for Cuba channel, and recalled that behind that platform there is a vanguard of solidarity with the presence of compatriots of hers in Europe. Perez highlighted the experience accumulated by the Coordinator in the battle from abroad to defend Cuba from attacks.

‘We have been (fighting) the siege, attacks and calls for subversion on social networks, and in condemning the inclusion of (Cuba) in the US inventory of state sponsors of terrorism,’ she added.