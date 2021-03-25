Russia to increase flights to Cuba

Russia will increase the number of flights to Cuba and will resume air communication with six countries starting on April 1, the operational general staff to fight Covid-19 informed on Thursday.

According to the statement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova met with representatives of that agency and both parties decided to open flights to those destinations, considering the epidemiological situation in each country.

Regarding Cuba, the operational general staff to fight Covid-19 warned that there will be seven regular flights between Moscow and Varadero every week, Sputnik news agency reported.

It added that starting on April 1, regular flights will be resumed between Russia and Venezuela, in addition to routes to Germany, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

