Cuban president congratulates State Security agencies

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday congratulated State Security agencies on their 62nd anniversary.

‘Our grateful tribute to those who prevented more than 600 attacks on the life of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro,’ the president tweeted.

He added that these men and women have faced the adversary’s intelligence services undefeated for 62 years.

The United States Government has designed programs to destroy the process since the triumph of the popular Revolution in Cuba in January 1959, as revealed by information declassified by US agencies.

According to an article published in Granma newspaper, around 110 attacks on political and economic targets were perpetrated in Cuba between October 1960 and April 15, 1961.

Likewise, more than 200 bombs were planted, trains were derailed and more than 150 fires were caused in State and private centers and 800 sugarcane fields.

Also during that period, terrorist groups armed by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) assassinated three young voluntary teachers during the Literacy Campaign, 11 workers and peasants, and one minor.