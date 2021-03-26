Cuban president praises university’s response to Covid-19

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday praised the extraordinary ethical, civic and revolutionary response from students and professors of the University of Havana (UH) in the fight against Covid-19.

The president tweeted about the dialogue held on Thursday with some students and workers of that institution, at which they discussed topics such as the relation between the government and science and the decisive work of schools on this field.

‘The UH’s contributions to the country are fundamental,’ Diaz-Canel tweeted, adding that the prestigious staff and talented students of that center have a lot to give, and they are already doing so.

At the meeting, the head of State was granted a special award and the university’s seal by Rector Miriam Nicado.

Nicado mentioned the president’s scientific vocation, which ‘has allowed him to carry out strategic processes in the leadership of Cuba’s national and international general politics, such as the fight against Covid-19.’

She also stressed his work as head of the monetary and exchange overhaul, the political and ideological work, addressing social problems and giving priority to the development of strategic sectors, among other issues.

For his part, Diaz-Canel described the UH as a vortex of debates and numerous contributions to Cuban society, always paradigmatic, not only for being the oldest university, but also for being the place where the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, studied.

The president mentioned the computerization process and 33 government programs among this institution’s essential contributions, as well as its involvement in the creation of Covid-19 vaccine candidates and the creation of mathematical models to predict the disease’s trend.