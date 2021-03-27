Cuba’s President highlights and thanks caravans against blockade

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted and thanked the world caravans organized by emigration and friends of the country in protest against the United States blockade.

On Twitter, the president stressed that this initiative will be developed in 50 cities around the world to demand the end of Washington’s economic, commercial and financial siege against Cuba.

‘Thank you compatriots in emigration, friends of all nationalities. The fight for what is fair unites us,’ he added.

Organizations and personalities will join the global caravan to demand the end of the blockade.

‘The project began nine months ago in the city of Miami, United States, and since then every last Sunday of the month it has had more participants,’ he explained to Prensa Latina.

According to the official website of Cuba’s foreign ministry, the YouTube channel Europe for Cuba will launch calls in some 40 countries to participate in this weekend’s mobilizations.

‘The days of solidarity will extend to Asia, Oceania, Africa, America and Europe,’ the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Relations said.