Cuba’s President urges responsible vaccination against Covid-19

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the importance of a responsible general vaccination against Covid-19 in the country.

‘To dream and continue a country: the high numbers of people infected with Covid-19 every day are very worrying. We must help mass immunization with individual and collective responsibility,’ he tweeted.

In addition, the president assured that Cuba stimulates ‘social recognition to those who contribute the most.’

The creators of vaccines and innovations ‘that give sovereignty to Cuba’s fight Covid-19 inspire a lot,’ he said.

According to Cuban scientists and specialists, 70 percent of the population will be immunized against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by mid-year as part of a vaccination strategy organized by population groups.

The effort began with phase III of the clinical trial of Soberana 02, a Finlay Vaccine Institute project, which involves 44,101 volunteers in eight municipalities of the capital.

This is seconded by the recently started trial of the vaccine candidate Abdala, the proposal of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, with its efficacy being tested on 48,000 people in three of the eastern provinces.

In addition to these trials, there are also two intervention ones to evaluate efficacy in risk groups, the first of which has been testing Soberana 02 since last Monday in Havana and covers 150,000 volunteers, soon to be joined by another 120,000 in the eastern part of the country using Abdala vaccine.