Ecomadera Cubana project goes out into the world

The export of the first shipment of eco wood or plastic wood marks the incorporation of the non-state, private or private form of management in the province of Sancti Spiritus to the production and export of this product.

Used in Cuba for beach walkways, pergolas, sills, perimeter fences, wall veneers, pallets, platforms and bridges, it can be admired mostly in high-demand tourist centers in the country, such as Varadero, Matanzas.

With this first step, the private sector made its debut in foreign trade, when the first export efforts came true with a shipment of the material, made from plastic waste.

Thus, the first export of this sector in the territory was achieved, confirmed to Cuba Internacional journal the self-employed engineer Pavel Sanchez, in charge of the project called Ecomadera Cubana (Cuban Eco-Wood).

In December 2020, the first export of 24 tons of plastic wood was made to the Dominican Republic, at a value of about 13,000 dollars.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

