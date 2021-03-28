Italians organize caravan to condemn US blockade of Cuba

Italian solidarity organizations with Cuba are finalizing the details to join the global caravan to condemn the United States blockade against Cuba this this weekend.

Preparations for the initiatives are making progress despite social distancing and limitations to mobility imposed throughout the country against Covid-19.

The National Italy-Cuba Friendship Association will take actions in Rome, Genoa and Milan, while one of the Cultural Associations will make statements on Facebook and other expressions of support for Cuba from the city of Jesi.

The National Coordinator of Cuban Residents in Italy will do something similar on its website, while continuing to support the mobilization with its participation in other regional events.

A meeting convened by Europe for Cuba, the Cuba Va Group, the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba, the Italy-Cuba Studies Center, the Gino Done Brigade and Turin with Anti-imperialist Latin America are scheduled to take place in Turin.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny