What a Future Vision by Fidel!

It has been just a year since three Italian tourists were the first people in being reported with the covid-19 increasing the alarms of a Pandemic that keeps in tension millions of people in the world.

It was from there, from the local Cabo de San Antonio to Punta de Maisí and also Isla de la Juventud, where it began to be evident the fight against an invisible enemy that is highly contagious and lethal.

The main guidance of the Cuban Revolution by Fidel is never behind, let alone the current president or the main officials at their different levels as a clear certainty left by Fidel Castro and Raúl Castro with the leaders´ daily working plan: All for the people and their wellbeing, no matter the sacrifices and path´s obstacles.

Those last ones increased in 2020 to the extent that the most powerful and stubborn empire of the current world, which is so blind in the obstinate and impossible purpose of suffocating the Cuban people that it reinforced much more its US economic blockade against Cuba by hampering many aspects. However, it united many local men and women, strengthening their desires to advance and succeed.

It is undoubtedly obvious that the community scenery brought back long lines to acquire items which should be found overseas quickly in spite of the Blockade kept following us to close the doors to us. All was more complex to all, and there is still a lot to be solved.

The US spokespeople of that policy criticize one field. However, they hinder another one, but they do not realize that no one is afraid here, and Raúl Díaz Canel, and all the Cuban leaders keep working without a pause by adjusting each detail so that the daily life could be much better in the middle of an economic trend that also reorganize it.

Apart from the local heroes and heroines of the present time, what a great vision Fidel had! He was the first in understanding and carrying out a project that strengthened the scientific and technical talent and he had among his ideas the important goals of the science in Cuba. The same that has made the US scientists to express astonishingly that the Cuban scientists are ´monsters´ of biotechnology.

The present confirmed all, and even beyond, Cuba started the third trial for one of its five vaccine strains against the new Coronavirus. There were two molecular biology laboratories, and there are 23 ones nationwide, and absolutely any patient would have to make the calculation of the cost for their stay in intensive care or isolation center wards.

It is also moving to get to know that in the center of Cuba where it is more present the figure and the Revolutionary paradigm of Ernesto Che Guevara, the eyes of a little female baby are full of life after she was born healthy from a mother who was reported to be on a really serious and critical health condition as a consequence of the covid-19. That represents lots of happiness in terms of the multiplied Cuban pride.

It has been a year of the Coronavirus presence which transformed daily life to the extent that there are smiles that are being protected behind face masks. Life marks a complex and enlightening path, but everyone keeps their eyes in the future, love and health.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

