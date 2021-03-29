Cuban doctors complete mission in Mexico successfully

Another group of doctors from Cuba’s Henry Reeve Medical Contingent returned home from Mexico on Monday, after a successful mission in this country since December 2020.

There are still some active groups fulfilling their mission but they are also preparing to return to Cuba because the levels of the pandemic have dropped and the number of hospitalized patients has also decreased, but measures are kept in place due to the possibility of a rise in contagions after the Holy Week.

Jesus Fernando Valdes Herrera said from the capital’s airport that the physicians are satisfied with the work done and recalled that at the time of their arrival in Mexico, contagions were very high and the hospitals were saturated.

Such a situation forced them to work days and nights under very harsh conditions, but they finally succeeded to save many people, which was the main objective of their presence in Mexico.

The doctors from the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent reiterated their willingness to continue participating in medical brigades anywhere in the world where their presence is required.