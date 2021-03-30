Cuba confirms support to sports improvement

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Monday met directors of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) and expressed Government’s willingness to keep on supporting sports development as one of the great achievements of the Revolution, local television reported.

In that meeting, with a view to Cuban participation in Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it was said about athletes´ commitment to win a medal as well as the interest in continuing Cuba´s great sports results in the Olympic Games.

It was also discussed about fostering physical education, recreation, sciences, finances, training and improvement, medicine and communications.

Raúl Fornés, INDER first vice president, spoke out for the use of their own potential to put the necessary resources in sports development, based on financing methods such as sponsorship, export of services and income-generating projects.

PL/mm