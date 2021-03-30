Cuba reports 1,008 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) on Tuesday reported 1,008 new Covid-19 cases with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and four deaths due to complications related to the disease.
The number of cases reported in Cuba since March, 2020, totals 74,212, and the death toll rose to 421, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology, pointed out at his daily press conference on television.

The MINSAP expert added that 3,867 active patients are still in hospitals.

He explained that 20,421 PCR tests were performed across the country on Monday to detect the virus, so the total number of samples taken since the outbreak of the pandemic increased to 2,963,852.

