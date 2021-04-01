Diaz-Canel calls for extreme measures to fight Covid-19 in Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday repeated his call to step up sanitary measures to fight the third outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel pointed out that March 2021 ended with a record of contagions since the pandemic broke out one year ago.

March has ended with a record of contagions since #Covid-19 began. Sad contrast to the wonder of vaccination. We must continue stepping up measures: distancing, face mask, personal hygiene and much social discipline, the president tweeted.

Likewise, the head of State noted that immunization is progressing all over the country, and highlighted that 44,101 volunteers in Havana have received the first dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine, in Phase III of clinical trials.

Science has been strictly complied with its protocols, he noted.