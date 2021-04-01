Nearly 71,500 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba
He added that 4,302 people are in hospitals, 4,228 of whom are stable, while 74 are in intensive care units, including 43 in a serious condition and 31 in a critical state.
Dr. Duran regretted the death of one patient in the last few hours, so the total death toll rose to 425.
From March 2020 to date, 76,276 citizens have infected with with Covid-19 in Cuba.
Dr. Duran called to take better care of minors, because so far, 9,139 pediatric cases have been reported, including 168 children in the last few hours.
As a worrying aspect, Dr. Duran explained that 583 children are in hospitals, 93.6 percent of whom have recovered from the disease.