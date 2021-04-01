Nearly 71,500 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba

Cuban health authorities said that 71,493 patients have recovered from Covid-19 so far, and reported 879 people discharged from hospitals nationwide and 1,013 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained that 20,914 PCR tests were performed in all 23 Molecular Biology laboratories throughout Cuba.

He added that 4,302 people are in hospitals, 4,228 of whom are stable, while 74 are in intensive care units, including 43 in a serious condition and 31 in a critical state.

Dr. Duran regretted the death of one patient in the last few hours, so the total death toll rose to 425.

From March 2020 to date, 76,276 citizens have infected with with Covid-19 in Cuba.

Dr. Duran called to take better care of minors, because so far, 9,139 pediatric cases have been reported, including 168 children in the last few hours.

As a worrying aspect, Dr. Duran explained that 583 children are in hospitals, 93.6 percent of whom have recovered from the disease.